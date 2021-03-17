NH-D15 vs. Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280mm in a HAF 932

Jul 24, 2008
1,237
The HAF 932 is such an old case that I had issues finding answers to my queries.

The first question was will a 280mm AIO even fit? CM says no, but I've also heard of peeps managing to put a H115 in a HAF 932, which is a 280mm.
Ok, maybe it can fit a 280mm but the Arctic has a 38mm rad which is thicker than most. Can anyone chime in and let me know if it will fit?

The D15 WILL fit in the HAF with clearance for my RAM, PCIe slot and side cover.
How much cooling difference will there be between the two with a highly OC'ed 10700k? I could care less about which one is louder and the price difference isn't a concern.

Specs in sig.
 
Apr 27, 2013
683
The official answer is no of course, because that case has no paired 140mm mounting areas, just the single 140mm in the top rear. To mount a 280 in there without making any major modifications to any of the external panels, you would probably have to use the entire 6x5.25" drive cage area, because a 280mm rad is usually something around 5.75"x12.5", and that drive bay area is ~5.825" wide by maybe 10" tall. You'll probably have to cut out the bottom of the cage floor to then have room for that rad to mount vertically.
 
