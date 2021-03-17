NH-D15 vs. Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280mm in a HAF 932

The official answer is no of course, because that case has no paired 140mm mounting areas, just the single 140mm in the top rear. To mount a 280 in there without making any major modifications to any of the external panels, you would probably have to use the entire 6x5.25" drive cage area, because a 280mm rad is usually something around 5.75"x12.5", and that drive bay area is ~5.825" wide by maybe 10" tall. You'll probably have to cut out the bottom of the cage floor to then have room for that rad to mount vertically.