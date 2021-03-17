NH-D15 vs. Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280mm in a HAF 932

CAD4466HK
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,237
The HAF 932 is such an old case that I had issues finding answers to my queries.
The first question was will a 280mm AIO even fit? CM says no, but I've also heard of peeps managing to put a H115 in a HAF 932, which is a 280mm.
Ok, maybe it can fit a 280mm but the Arctic has a 38mm rad which is thicker than most. Can anyone chime in and let me know if it will fit?
The D15 WILL fit in the HAF with clearance for my RAM, PCIe slot and side cover.
How much cooling difference will there be between the two with a highly OC'ed 10700k? I could care less about which one is louder and the price difference isn't a concern.
Specs in sig.
