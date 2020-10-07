NH-D15 can't handle an i9-10850k? What am I doing wrong?

Just finished building my new rig. Specs below:

i9-10850K
NH-D15 Chroma Black
Giga Aorus Ultra Z940
Crucial DDR4
Meshify S2 Case (3x140 intakes, 140 Exhaust rear and 140 Exhaust Top)

According to Core Temp, the CPU (clocked at 5 Ghz) idles between 25-30 C, which is normal. When I run Prime95 (either small or large FFts) the temp immediately shoots up to the high 80's on a few cores in about 5 seconds. The rest soon follow. In about 45 seconds, I have cores that are hitting 100C and throttling. No bueno.

When I first put the cooler on, I used some old PK-3 that I have for the TIM. Thinking maybe the stuff was bad (it's about 8 years old), I removed the D15, and used the Noctua TIM that came with the cooler. Re-installed. Same result.

My old build was a i-4770k and a Thermalright U-120Extreme. I ran Prime on that last week to see if my system was still stable. After an hour of running large FFTs, my 4770k OC'd to 4.3 Ghz never went above 75C, and that's after the cooler being mounted for 8 years.

From everything I've read, the NH-D15 is pretty much the pinnacle of air cooling. I know the i9's run hot, but, I would think this cooler should be able to handle an OC to 5Ghz at least. Not sure what could be wrong here, but curious if others are seeing the same results.
 
M Diddy said:
NH-D15 is pretty much the pinnacle of air cooling. I know the i9's run hot, but, I would think this cooler should be able to handle an OC to 5Ghz at least.

Mate, at least? Not even all chips reach that, mate.
 
UltraTaco said:
Mate, at least? Not even all chips reach that, mate.

From everything I've read/seen, the 10900 and 10850 (same chip with a worse bin) should have no problems hitting 5Ghz at all. The default Turbo OC on my board was 4.8 Ghz.
 
20+ minutes now, and all cores are right around 80C and staying there. What I was expecting to see. Thanks again atp!
 
Top