NFS Most Wanted = Amazing :

Ok now I know what you meant. Yes that fake HDR effect is annoying as all hell.I thought autobright off would fix it but I can't tell the difference. It really does suck though huh? There are parts when my cayman looks white the glare is so bad. And at the start of one race when your competition kicks up what I guess is supposed to be water, it looks all white too as well as stretches of the road when you're facing the sun I guess? I think the graphics looks great when you're driving along stretches of the road with trees and you can see the shadows reflected on the car. There were some parts where a green hillside looked almost neon or something, really weird graphics style. I noticed some rendering errors too in the scenery if I stopped and backed up on a couple spots some textures would start blinking in and out, not subtle either, like the sides of buildings right off the road. I hope the final game lets you turn that fake hdr look off. It's annoying enough to make me not want to buy it.