NFS Most Wanted = Amazing :|

nfsmw.jpg


heh got busted , it is quite fun ... playing it maxed out at 1024x768 ... radeon x800 xl strugglin at 1280x1024 (native LCD) , glad i got a 7800GTX comin tomm :)
 
at the rate the dl is going ...looks like I will get to enjoy this one tomorrow sometime ... :)





[H]
 
Is EA the only place that has it yet ?
It's going soooo slow. 40KB/s 500+ megabytes = I may fall asleep before it's done. :(
 
This game is kick ass, I played the demo 2 hours ago and beat everything. :D I cannot WAIT to pick this baby up for the 360, I hope online mode is fun. :cool:
 
just played through it. It's a lot of fun, much more fun than the last two nfs games. But it could use some higher-res textures.

I'm really glad to have the police back in a NFS game like this. brings back memories!
 
How are the graphics ?
Anything remotely approaching PGR3 ?
laugh.

@Digital Viper X - What do you mean graphics a bit overkill ?
 
Ok thanks for the movie it was nice of you to go to the effort.
Stupid question:
It looked a little laggy before you slowed down, is that just the movie ?
The reflections on the car look pretty good.
As long as it's fun to play those graphics are more than enough for me. :)
 
Stereophile said:
How are the graphics ?
Anything remotely approaching PGR3 ?
laugh.

@Digital Viper X - What do you mean graphics a bit overkill ?
Click to expand...

i mean the HDR effect that it has is somewhat overkill at some parts like it almost hurts to look at the screen >< but its ok download the second Fraps I upload and you'll see the game at full gfx -AA, I CAn upload an AA one too if you guys are interested, i got between 20-30FPS maxed out while frapsing(fraps limits to 30fps)
 
Stereophile said:
Ok thanks for the movie it was nice of you to go to the effort.
Stupid question:
It looked a little laggy before you slowed down, is that just the movie ?
The reflections on the car look pretty good.
As long as it's fun to play those graphics are more than enough for me. :)
Click to expand...

i think that was just me going over the bumps, and turning fraps on to record =p otherwise it was fine, played at over 60-80fps at those settings (btw the movie thats up now has most settings turned down to 0!) the game looks better on minimal gfx then alot of games look on full graphics
 
I read a preview a while back that said the cops weren't as aggressive as they were in hot pursuit. That annoyed me so I haven't really followed it since cause I thought the cop's complete insanity and total disregard for their own safety as well of those of the townspeople made the game.
 
ok I got 2 more vids coming =p
1 of the settings ill most likley play at
2 of the over kill vs not overkill =p

unfortunatly in the demo they only hvae 2 settings for the thing that seems to be a bit too harsh, high and low and low is not enough while high is wayy too high
 
Ok now I know what you meant. Yes that fake HDR effect is annoying as all hell.
I thought autobright off would fix it but I can't tell the difference. It really does suck though huh? There are parts when my cayman looks white the glare is so bad. And at the start of one race when your competition kicks up what I guess is supposed to be water, it looks all white too as well as stretches of the road when you're facing the sun I guess? I think the graphics looks great when you're driving along stretches of the road with trees and you can see the shadows reflected on the car. There were some parts where a green hillside looked almost neon or something, really weird graphics style. I noticed some rendering errors too in the scenery if I stopped and backed up on a couple spots some textures would start blinking in and out, not subtle either, like the sides of buildings right off the road. I hope the final game lets you turn that fake hdr look off. It's annoying enough to make me not want to buy it. :mad:
 
is anyone else having trouble installing? It says it cant continue right after I agree to the license agreement because I need to have dirextx 9.0c or higher, I already have directx9.0c and I tried installing it again and no luck.
 
darkhorse said:
is anyone else having trouble installing? It says it cant continue right after I agree to the license agreement because I need to have dirextx 9.0c or higher, I already have directx9.0c and I tried installing it again and no luck.
Click to expand...

Same here. Cannot install the demo!! :mad:
 
damn, runs pretty smooth 1280x960 all settings max on my system.


will it look this sharp/DETAILED on the xbox 360 version?
dont see why not, 1280x720 shouldnt be hard to do.

anyone!!???
 
Well atleast Im not the only one having the problem. Cant install. Need direct X 9.0c. Ya I have it. Sweet.
 
i played the demo for ps2 a few days ago and i thought this game was awful
it felt slow and the control wasnt smooth at all

i was very dissappointed
 
It's actually pretty good. The verdict's still out for me as far as the actual physics are concerned though. I got to fool around with it a bit more.

The cops are pretty entertaining. They're not as suicidal as they were in Hot Pursuit, but they do stick to your ass like glue, even though they're driving older Mustangs and Pontiac GTOs (I think) and you're driving, say, a modified Viper GTS. The effect that's annoying the hell out of me is the high-speed blur, and I can't seem to find a way to turn it off. I like to see where I'm going, so I can nail all of those shortcuts and whatnot before they're past me.

 
If it has that lame ass automatic catch-up code. I will not buy it. If it plays like Porche Unleased, I will wait for the store to open :)
 
I saw an option some where to turn off the catch up feature. I didnt think it was all that much different from all the underground games gameplay wise. Maybe I'd like it more if it didnt run so slow, for some reason turning on shadows as well as some other gpu features cuts my frame rate in half.
 
DocFaustus said:
If it has that lame ass automatic catch-up code. I will not buy it. If it plays like Porche Unleased, I will wait for the store to open :)
Click to expand...
does porsche unleashed work in win2k?
 
does anyone know of other program that takes screenshots?

fraps doesnt work right in this game..the screenshots come out corrupted.just green and black.. blurry
 
Oh man, just saw this, downloading now!!!!!!!111

I'm a huge fan of the NFS series, own every single title in the series!
 
Brent_Justice said:
Oh man, just saw this, downloading now!!!!!!!111

I'm a huge fan of the NFS series, own every single title in the series!
Click to expand...

you wont be dissapointed ;) I wannna see some X1800XT #'s and GTX #s for this game!!! someone who has one maybe can post some? :O
 
demo ran fine , i will def buy it next week , seeing how i've owned every NFS game out :) . i will def play this alot , the cops are fun in the 6 road blocks challenge / evade ...i just ran it on default and 60-80 fps :)
 
Ozymandias said:
It's actually pretty good. The verdict's still out for me as far as the actual physics are concerned though. I got to fool around with it a bit more.

The cops are pretty entertaining. They're not as suicidal as they were in Hot Pursuit, but they do stick to your ass like glue, even though they're driving older Mustangs and Pontiac GTOs (I think) and you're driving, say, a modified Viper GTS. The effect that's annoying the hell out of me is the high-speed blur, and I can't seem to find a way to turn it off. I like to see where I'm going, so I can nail all of those shortcuts and whatnot before they're past me.

Click to expand...

Not as suicidal as Hot Pursuit? Ug I'll wait for the $20 bin.... :(
 
Those with SLI just doing some testing, you need to force AFR2 mode to get the best SLI perf, SFR and AFR does nothing. AFR2 works, perf still drops a lot in some places, NV may have to tweak a profile further
 
www.ign.com has review of this game they gave it 8.5
and for those who want suicidal police read the review they have some good info about that, it may get your high hopes again
 
Eh it sounds like what people were already saying.

ign said:
I wish there were more helicopter-like cop enemies, like motorcycle cops, or more forceful tactics, or even tanks or something heavier and meaner. A greater variety of cop behavior and types would have really brought this game home in a big way. As it is, you can toy with the fuzz for at least half the game before they become half-serious.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top