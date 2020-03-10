NFL Signs Deal With 2K Games

bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
17,967
Hell has frozen over ...

The NFL and 2K Games announced a new agreement today that will see the publisher of NBA 2K and WWE 2K return to football, but EA’s long-running Madden NFL series will remain unchallenged in the high-end simulation market. “The games will be non-simulation football game experiences,” 2K said in its press release, adding, “While specific game titles, developers, and release dates will be announced at a later date, 2K confirmed the projects are in early development and will launch starting in calendar year 2021.” 2K Senior VP of Sports Strategy and Licensing Jason Argent told IGN, “These games will be ‘NFL 2K’ products, definitely.”
Click to expand...
It's a start. Hopefully someday they can get back into being able to make simulations.

https://www.ign.com/articles/nfl-2k-is-coming-back-in-2021-but-madden-is-still-the-exclusive-sim-football-game
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001105757/article/nfl-2k-partner-to-produce-multiple-new-video-games
 
K

Krazy925

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 29, 2012
Messages
4,205
This is good news for madden fans too. 2K did a lot of innovating and even forced EA to pull NBA live for several years.

I don’t even play many sports game anymore anyways but like OP I never thought 2K would get the NFL license again.
 
Ultra-m-a-n

Ultra-m-a-n

Weaksauce
Joined
Apr 19, 2014
Messages
89
I played so much NFL 2k5 when I was growing up. It was so much more refined than Madden 2005, and was way cheaper as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top