NFL Signs Deal With 2K Games

The NFL and 2K Games announced a new agreement today that will see the publisher of NBA 2K and WWE 2K return to football, but EA’s long-running Madden NFL series will remain unchallenged in the high-end simulation market. “The games will be non-simulation football game experiences,” 2K said in its press release, adding, “While specific game titles, developers, and release dates will be announced at a later date, 2K confirmed the projects are in early development and will launch starting in calendar year 2021.” 2K Senior VP of Sports Strategy and Licensing Jason Argent told IGN, “These games will be ‘NFL 2K’ products, definitely.”