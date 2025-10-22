  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NextSilicon Claims Its Maverick-2 Outperforms NVIDIA GPUs, Unveils New RISC-V Chip

"Alongside Maverick-2, NextSilicon announced Arbel, a RISC-V-based enterprise-grade chip also built on TSMC's 5 nm process. The company claims Arbel already surpasses current RISC-V designs as well as Intel Lion Cove and AMD Zen 5 cores. Arbel features a 10-wide instruction pipeline with a 480-entry reorder buffer for high core utilization, running at 2.5 GHz. The chip can execute up to 16 scalar instructions in parallel and includes four 128-bit vector units for data-parallel workloads. A 64 KB L1 cache and large shared L3 cache ensure high memory throughput and low latency to reduce bottlenecks in compute-intensive applications. No release date or full benchmarks were disclosed, but NextSilicon says Arbel represents a move toward a fully open, software-adaptive silicon platform for future HPC and AI systems."

1761162871737.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342139/...tperforms-nvidia-gpus-unveils-new-risc-v-chip
 
