NextSilicon Claims Its Maverick-2 Outperforms NVIDIA GPUs, Unveils New RISC-V Chip

"Alongside Maverick-2, NextSilicon announced Arbel, a RISC-V-based enterprise-grade chip also built on TSMC's 5 nm process. The company claims Arbel already surpasses current RISC-V designs as well as Intel Lion Cove and AMD Zen 5 cores. Arbel features a 10-wide instruction pipeline with a 480-entry reorder buffer for high core utilization, running at 2.5 GHz. The chip can execute up to 16 scalar instructions in parallel and includes four 128-bit vector units for data-parallel workloads. A 64 KB L1 cache and large shared L3 cache ensure high memory throughput and low latency to reduce bottlenecks in compute-intensive applications. No release date or full benchmarks were disclosed, but NextSilicon says Arbel represents a move toward a fully open, software-adaptive silicon platform for future HPC and AI systems."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342139/...tperforms-nvidia-gpus-unveils-new-risc-v-chip
