Next Xbox won’t be cheap — Sarah Bond teases a “very premium, high-end next-gen console experience”

"The core issue, at least from my perspective, is that Xbox spent years putting players and community at the centre of its strategy. That message has changed. Since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, Xbox feels less like a community-driven gaming platform and more like a division within a trillion-dollar corporation focused on returns. When you spend 70 billion dollars on a publisher, shareholders expect aggressive growth, and executives like Satya Nadella and Amy Hood want that return on investment sooner rather than later. Add that Microsoft’s obsession with AI right now, and it starts to feel like Xbox is being reshaped into something more corporate and less about games.

Xbox still has momentum, and even a PlayStation veteran enjoys the Xbox Ally​

I recently covered that Shuhei Yoshida, a respected figure in the PlayStation legacy, called the Xbox Ally X his favourite PC gaming handheld. It is a small but meaningful reminder that good hardware cuts through brand loyalty, and even long-time PlayStation veteran is finding value in the Xbox ecosystem.

However, despite that it’s hard to stay positive amid price hikes, and despite Bond doubling down on hardware, hearing it’ll be a high-end premium device fills me with little hope. But I will say a unified system that can play my Xbox library and Steam library could be a device that warrants a premium price tag, but whether Xbox deliver on something like that remains to be seen and if they can’t, the Series X and S may be my last foray into Xbox hardware."

Source: https://www.windowscentral.com/gami...-premium-high-end-next-gen-console-experience
 
Consoles aren't premium experiences, so they're kind of coping at this point. Consoles are supposed to be affordable and simple, you buy a console and you know the game will (or should) run on it. Sounds like more branded PCs, but you're better off just building or buying a regular pre-built. Unless "Xbox" branded gaming PCs are very good builds I don't see it doing that well.
 
I'm torn.

Microsoft lost two successive console generations in part by pricing itself out of competition. The Xbox One suffered by the initial insistence on bundling the Kinect sensor; the Series X suffered as there was no digital-only version for a long while. A pricey Xbox might perform well but is going to turn off cost-conscious types.

At the same time, squandering that brand identity has also made it harder to compete on price in the first place. A premium Xbox might help Microsoft stand out where Nintendo and Sony are still likely to aim for the largest possible market.
 
After a few months of deliberation bought a console for the first time in many many many years last week. I chose PS5. If i chose on launch of this gen i would have gone xbox but lately with the mass layoffs and IPs that got killed i went the other way. Picked up Gran Turismo 7 for now but the real reason i bought it was for GTA6. All in will be about 1k for PS5 Pro, disk drive, and the elite variant of the PS5 controller since the stock controller feels janky and rattles.
 
After a few months of deliberation bought a console for the first time in many many many years last week. I chose PS5. If i chose on launch of this gen i would have gone xbox but lately with the mass layoffs and IPs that got killed i went the other way. Picked up Gran Turismo 7 for now but the real reason i bought it was for GTA6. All in will be about 1k for PS5 Pro, disk drive, and the elite variant of the PS5 controller since the stock controller feels janky and rattles.
None of my PS5 controller rattle. Neither are they janky.
 
