Next Xbox won’t be cheap — Sarah Bond teases a “very premium, high-end next-gen console experience”

"The core issue, at least from my perspective, is that Xbox spent years putting players and community at the centre of its strategy. That message has changed. Since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, Xbox feels less like a community-driven gaming platform and more like a division within a trillion-dollar corporation focused on returns. When you spend 70 billion dollars on a publisher, shareholders expect aggressive growth, and executives like Satya Nadella and Amy Hood want that return on investment sooner rather than later. Add that Microsoft’s obsession with AI right now, and it starts to feel like Xbox is being reshaped into something more corporate and less about games.
However, despite that it’s hard to stay positive amid price hikes, and despite Bond doubling down on hardware, hearing it’ll be a high-end premium device fills me with little hope. But I will say a unified system that can play my Xbox library and Steam library could be a device that warrants a premium price tag, but whether Xbox deliver on something like that remains to be seen and if they can’t, the Series X and S may be my last foray into Xbox hardware."
Source: https://www.windowscentral.com/gami...-premium-high-end-next-gen-console-experience
Xbox still has momentum, and even a PlayStation veteran enjoys the Xbox AllyI recently covered that Shuhei Yoshida, a respected figure in the PlayStation legacy, called the Xbox Ally X his favourite PC gaming handheld. It is a small but meaningful reminder that good hardware cuts through brand loyalty, and even long-time PlayStation veteran is finding value in the Xbox ecosystem.
