Using Modern Warfare as a benchmark you would see the following(Ultra Settings/1440p):1070 - 82.6 Average FPS2070 Super - 112.7 Average FPS2080 Super - 132.5 Average FPS2080ti - 153.5 Average FPS2070 Super would totally meet your needs, but going to be up to you if the $200 price difference is worth the +20 FPS going with the 2080 Super.I own a 2080 Super and I totally dig it, I came from a 980ti which had slightly better performance than a 1070 at a 93.8 Average FPS, but it was also within my budget.Only you and your wallet can decide on what you get