Next-Generation CAMM, MR-DIMM Memory Modules Show Up at Computex

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,722
Pretty cool technology
"On the other hand, there is the Multi-Ranked Buffered DIMM (MR DIMM) technology which seems to be supported by AMD, Google, Microsoft, JEDEC, and Intel (at least based on information from ADATA). MR DIMM uses the same concept as MCR DIMM (a buffer that allows the memory controller to access both ranks simultaneously and interact with the memory controller at an increased data transfer rate). This specification promises to start at 8,800 MT/s with Gen1, then evolve to 12,800 MT/s with Gen2, and then skyrocket to 17,600 MT/s in its Gen3.
ADATA already has MR DIMM samples supporting an 8,400 MT/s data transfer rate that can carry 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 192GB of DDR5 memory. These modules will be supported by Intel's Granite Rapids CPUs, according to ADATA.
Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/18893/next-generation-camm-mr-dimm-modules-at-computex
CXL MemoryBut while both MR DIMMs and MCR DIMMs promise to increase module capacity, some servers need a lot of system memory at a relatively low cost. Today such machines have to rely on Intel's Optane DC Persistent Memory modules based on now obsolete 3D XPoint memory that reside in standard DIMM slots. Still, in the future, they will use memory on modules featuring a Compute Express Link (CXL) specification and connected to host CPUs using a PCIe interface."
Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/18893/next-generation-camm-mr-dimm-modules-at-computex