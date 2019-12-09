Next-gen Xbox Scarlett specs: 12TFLOPs, 16GB RAM, 3.5GHz Zen 2 CPU

defaultluser said: Everyone is so fixated on it having unified GDDR6 memory. Why can't it have dedicated DDR4 for swapping the OS, like the PS4 Pro?



You don't have to worry about wasting parts of expensive GDDR6 if you have dedicated OS ram. I imaging the PS5 will use the same trick. Click to expand...

Well it might, remember these are not necessarily full detailed specs something like that could be left out. However if it doesn't why not? I could see two good reasons:1) Cost vs gain. Adding on more memory costs more, even when it is cheaper DDR4 memory. So does the additional complexity of the memory controller and system board. Not a ton of cost, but it is still money that could be spent elsewhere, or taken off the price. So unless they decide the gain is enough to justify said cost,it'll get left off.2) It's SSD may be able to perform the same duty. If you look in to it, the PS4 Pro uses the extra RAM more as swap space than RAM. It doesn't run the OS from it when you are using the OS, rather it swaps out unused parts when you are playing a game. Well, SSDs,particularly nVME ones, are fast enough that for a swap operation like that they would work plenty well. So the console could very well do the same thing to the SSD, with no need for additional RAM.Remember with a device like a console it is all about tradeoffs. They can't just throw more hardware at a problem and not worry about it. They always want to offer the most for the least, which means evaluating everything on a cost/benefit basis. I mean really the *best* way of doing things in non-unified memory like a PC. Give the CPU and GPU their own RAM so there's no contention for bandwidth. Problem is, that drastically increases the amount of RAM you need and thus the cost.