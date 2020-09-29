Next-Gen HAMR Platters Promise 80TB Hard Drives

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,580
"Conventional magnetic recording methods today achieve 1.14Tb per square inch, but SDK believes its HAMR technology will increase that to up to 6Tb per square inch. Based on today's nine platter hard drives, that means an 80TB hard drive is theoretically possible. However, it's not clear what storage density SDK has managed to achieve so far. So while we will get to 80TB drives, we don't know when yet."

https://www.pcmag.com/news/next-gen-hamr-platters-promise-80tb-hard-drives
 
TheBuzzer

TheBuzzer

HACK THE WORLD!
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
12,659
cool but everything getting smaller, so still waiting for nvme drives to become that size.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top