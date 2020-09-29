erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,580
"Conventional magnetic recording methods today achieve 1.14Tb per square inch, but SDK believes its HAMR technology will increase that to up to 6Tb per square inch. Based on today's nine platter hard drives, that means an 80TB hard drive is theoretically possible. However, it's not clear what storage density SDK has managed to achieve so far. So while we will get to 80TB drives, we don't know when yet."
https://www.pcmag.com/news/next-gen-hamr-platters-promise-80tb-hard-drives
https://www.pcmag.com/news/next-gen-hamr-platters-promise-80tb-hard-drives