Next Capacity leap in M.2 or U.2?

Thoughts / bets on bigger, cheaper M.2s or U.2s? Cannot believe how small and expensive flash is compared to the spinners. STILL. They’re milking this transition for all it’s worth.
I’ve got some NAS systems that really need to go all-flash and trying to do that now is very expensive still, because the capacities are so small, still. I think we’re one generation away from seeing a big jump.
We’ve got a few mainstream 8TB M.2s and a lot of Datacenter 16TB & 32TB U.2s.
We need $300 16TB M.2s / U.2s or better. I’d love to see a jump to 64TB U.2/U.3 which would hopefully make the smaller sizes much cheaper.
We’re close. We need that next halvening/doubling to happen.
