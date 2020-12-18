NEWS: During an internal Q&A with CD Projekt management on Thursday, frustrated Cyberpunk developers asked blunt questions about the game's rocky....

MrGuvernment
I am wanting to play this game, but I am also holding out until I get a new GPU, maybe for the better?
https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1339974516034965504
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...maker-faces-hostile-staff-after-failed-launch
One asked: How could they make a game about exploitative corporations while forcing devs to crunch?
Cyberpunk Game Maker Faces Hostile Staff After Failed Launch
Rebellion is in the air at Polish video game publisher CD Projekt SA after the company’s highly anticipated, and thrice-delayed, latest title was released to scathing reviews about glitches.
