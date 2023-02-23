News: AMD Ryzen 5.01.29.2026 chipset driver boosts Windows 11 and 10 performance

Bankie
Jul 27, 2004
2,110
https://www.neowin.net/news/amd-ryzen-501292026-chipset-driver-boosts-windows-11-and-10-performance/
Download: https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X670E Taichi Carrara/index.asp#Download
The article specifically mentions the 7000x3d CPUs but I installed it anyway (5800x3d). haven't tested it yet for performance changes or stability. Anyone else willing to give it a shot?
