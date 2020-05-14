Newly released incident reports detail US Navy's 'UFO' encounters

erek
New context reports out reveal that objects are likely just consumer drones. Nothing to see or hear here.
"Objects could be drones
The newly released reports appear to share this assessment, describing many of the unidentified aircraft as "Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)," the Pentagon's official name for drone aircraft.
According to another incident report from November 2013 a Navy F/A-18 pilot "was able to visually acquire a small aircraft. The aircraft had an approximately 5 foot wingspan and was colored white with no other distinguishable features."
"Due to the small size, the aircraft was determined to be a UAS," the report said.
Another incident from June 27, 2013, said the encountered "aircraft was white in color and approximately the size and shape of a drone or missile," according to the report."
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/13/politics/navy-ufo-incident-reports/index.html
