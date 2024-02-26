Newer phones with fantastic up-close/macro pictures?

Tengis
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2003
- Messages
- 6,110
I use my phone to take pictures of products for me website basically ever since I had my OnePlus 7t. have a good digital camera but it is 1000x more convenient to take pictures with my phone... in the same amount of time I can basically finish whatever I am doing while with the camera I have to take pictures, transfer to PC, edit, post/upload, etc.
Ive currently got a Google Pixel 7 but Im really trying to justify the 8 Pro or a OnePlus phone. Optical zoom basically lets me take macro shots really well with good detail.
Thoughts?
Pic from my Pixel 7:
