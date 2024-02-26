Newer phones with fantastic up-close/macro pictures?

Tengis

Tengis

Jun 11, 2003
6,110
I use my phone to take pictures of products for me website basically ever since I had my OnePlus 7t. have a good digital camera but it is 1000x more convenient to take pictures with my phone... in the same amount of time I can basically finish whatever I am doing while with the camera I have to take pictures, transfer to PC, edit, post/upload, etc.

Ive currently got a Google Pixel 7 but Im really trying to justify the 8 Pro or a OnePlus phone. Optical zoom basically lets me take macro shots really well with good detail.

Thoughts?

Pic from my Pixel 7:

PXL_20240226_004644218.jpg
 
Are you stuck to Android? iPhone 14 Pro / 15 pro takes some of the best macro shots, especially in low light.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Are you stuck to Android? iPhone 14 Pro / 15 pro takes some of the best macro shots, especially in low light.
I havent used an iphone since the iphone 1... while Im not necessarily against it, I really dont have a taste for Apple when it comes to just about anything.
 
Tengis said:
I havent used an iphone since the iphone 1... while Im not necessarily against it, I really dont have a taste for Apple when it comes to just about anything.
Some research into how they have the best camera , well the pro models no contest might change that. Also if you ever got anymore Apple products like a MacBook, the integration and workflow make doing things like design so much easier.

As far as android, someone else can chime in for recent phones.
 
I use a jeweler's loupe - any convex lens actually works when placed in front of the camera. May be a little too close! ;-)
 
legcramp said:
https://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/#sort-camera/

iPhone 15 Pro/Max pretty much tied with Pixel 8 Pro, Huawei leads the pack though.
I have the P8P, and my wife has the 15 Pro, and I can confirm that the photos they take are practically identical in every way, from far away to very close close ups to fast action video..... the only REAL difference I notice is that the 15Pro generates slightly larger file sizes, but only by a few Kb/s or so (100 or less), basically insignificant in the overall scheme of things, unless you are micro-uber-mega picky about that kind of thing :)
 
Here are some macro shots taken with my S24 Ultra.
The pen tips are 0.5mm. Basic mouse for scale.
 

