Newegg - Super Flower Leadex VI Platinum Pro 850W PSU - $120

Phazer Tech
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2022
- Messages
- 65
https://www.newegg.com/super-flower...4pe-850w/p/1HU-024C-00045?Item=9SIAMNPFA26774
$120 with promo code. 10 year warranty. Platinum rating.
Not too much info on this particular model as it's pretty new, but the leadex series is legendary so it should be top quality.
$120 with promo code. 10 year warranty. Platinum rating.
Not too much info on this particular model as it's pretty new, but the leadex series is legendary so it should be top quality.