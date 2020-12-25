Newegg having a sale on PC games

Syler_Prime
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2018
- Messages
- 8
Newegg is having a sale on a bunch of titles (with a promo code) games like Yakuza: like a dragon (38 bucks), Persona 4 Golden (12.79), Total War: Three Kingdoms (23.99) and many others in this slickdeals link:
https://slickdeals.net/f/14727605-p...jfyProvider:None|Feature:isPersonalized:false
Wish i knew this was going to happen just bought yakuza last week for 10 bucks more off newegg =/
https://slickdeals.net/f/14727605-p...jfyProvider:None|Feature:isPersonalized:false
Wish i knew this was going to happen just bought yakuza last week for 10 bucks more off newegg =/