Newegg: EVGA Z20 Keyboard w/ Linear Optical Switches, $35 w/FS

J

johnny0

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 8, 2017
Messages
68
Link: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16823953005

$55 - $20 = $35 with promo code SSCT2423. Shell shocker, expires today (6/24).

Full size keyboard with linear optical switches. RGB backlight, macro keys, multimedia keys, volume scroll wheel, proximity sensor, and usb 2.0 + 3.5mm TRRS passthrough.

Techpowerup has a pretty comprehensive review/teardown that's worth checking out for more info on the switches, build quality, etc.: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/evga-z20-keyboard/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top