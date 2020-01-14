Newegg $120USD ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 570 O4G Video Card + 1 Game

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by cjcox, Jan 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM.
https://www.newegg.com/asus-radeon-rx-570-rog-strix-rx570-o4g-gaming/p/N82E16814126189
Would be a decent deal if it was the 8GB card at least, but these cards are good deals in general either way as they've pretty much been the best value on the market for the past 18 months or so. I got my son's 8GB RX 570 for $150 + $20 MIR on Newegg in November 2018 and it came with a similar game voucher for 2/3 games as well, one of which I sold for another $45 (Division 2) when it came out and got RE2 Remake when it released. Think his is a MSI card though.