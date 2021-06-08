Newbie seeks advice

C

Charlie5277

n00b
Joined
Jun 7, 2021
Messages
1
Hi, all. I'm considering building a dedicated mining rig, but don't want to purchase multiple GPUs at todays scalper prices. After doing some research, I'm guessing I could put together a rig with a 3080 for around $3,000, maybe a bit less.

Is this even worth it? What kind of return might I expect mining bitcoin with a system that had just 1 3080? Are there other currencies that might offer a greater return using such a modest rig?

Thanks for any clarification you can provide... >Charlie
 
O

Orddie

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
3,096
I would not mine BTC directly.

I do not think mining is a good idea for starting out.
Take the $ you would spend on a rig and buy the coin. Hold it.
What is the goal of mining for you?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top