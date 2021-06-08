Newbie seeks advice

Hi, all. I'm considering building a dedicated mining rig, but don't want to purchase multiple GPUs at todays scalper prices. After doing some research, I'm guessing I could put together a rig with a 3080 for around $3,000, maybe a bit less.



Is this even worth it? What kind of return might I expect mining bitcoin with a system that had just 1 3080? Are there other currencies that might offer a greater return using such a modest rig?



Thanks for any clarification you can provide... >Charlie