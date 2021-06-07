Newbie needing some help!



Alienware



10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-10870H (8-Core, 16MB Cache, up to 5.0GHz Max Turbo Frequency)

Windows 10 Pro English

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 8GB GDDR6

7.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz 5ms 300-nits 100% sRGB color gamut with NVIDIA-GSYNC technology

32GB DDR4 2933MHz

1TB PCIe M.2 SSD



MSi Stealth​



Intel® Core™ i7-11800H, 2.40GHz Octa Core Processor w/ 4.60GHz Turbo Boost, 16 Threads, 24MB L3 Cache, 45W

32GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM RAM (2x 16GB) Dual slots, 64GB Maximum

17.3" Full HD (1920x1080) 240Hz 3.5ms IPS-level display

NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3070 GPU w/ 8GB GDDR6

1TB NVMe PCIe SSD​



​

Hi! Need some help choosing a new laptop! I don't really know a whole lot about them! I play Left for Dead 2,some Day of Defeat & a bit of Day of Infamy! Looking at the Dell Alienware M17 R4 & the MSi Stealth! Thanks for any info