Newbie needing some help!

P

Phantom77

n00b
Joined
Sep 26, 2015
Messages
1
Hi! Need some help choosing a new laptop! I don't really know a whole lot about them! I play Left for Dead 2,some Day of Defeat & a bit of Day of Infamy! Looking at the Dell Alienware M17 R4 & the MSi Stealth! Thanks for any info 👍


Alienware

10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-10870H (8-Core, 16MB Cache, up to 5.0GHz Max Turbo Frequency)
Windows 10 Pro English
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 8GB GDDR6
7.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz 5ms 300-nits 100% sRGB color gamut with NVIDIA-GSYNC technology
32GB DDR4 2933MHz
1TB PCIe M.2 SSD

MSi Stealth​


Intel® Core™ i7-11800H, 2.40GHz Octa Core Processor w/ 4.60GHz Turbo Boost, 16 Threads, 24MB L3 Cache, 45W
32GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM RAM (2x 16GB) Dual slots, 64GB Maximum
17.3" Full HD (1920x1080) 240Hz 3.5ms IPS-level display
NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3070 GPU w/ 8GB GDDR6
1TB NVMe PCIe SSD​


 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top