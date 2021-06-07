Newbie needing some help!

Hi! Need some help choosing a new laptop! I don't really know a whole lot about them! I play Left for Dead 2,some Day of Defeat & a bit of Day of Infamy! Looking at the Dell Alienware M17 R4 & the MSi Stealth! Thanks for any info
Alienware
10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-10870H (8-Core, 16MB Cache, up to 5.0GHz Max Turbo Frequency)
Windows 10 Pro English
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 8GB GDDR6
7.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz 5ms 300-nits 100% sRGB color gamut with NVIDIA-GSYNC technology
32GB DDR4 2933MHz
1TB PCIe M.2 SSD