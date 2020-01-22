Newbie needing help with getting surround sound from PC

Discussion in 'Computer Audio' started by deastr, Jan 22, 2020 at 8:48 AM.

  Jan 22, 2020 at 8:48 AM
    deastr

    I want to get 5.1 surround sound from my PC using my 5.1 home theater system but I couldn't figure out what sound card to buy and what kind of cables, output and inputs to use to connect it to my receiver. I'm kinda lost and I'd appreciate any help.

    Here's the backside of my receiver:

    receiver_inputs-jpg.jpg


    Does this receiver support true 5.1 input? It supports DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD/DigitalPlus/ProLogic II.

    What kind of sound card should I buy? (my on-board sound card doesn't support surround sound)

    What kind of connection should I use? What output from sound card to what input on receiver using what kind of cable?

    I'd appreciate any guidance.
     
  Jan 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM
    IdiotInCharge

    Going to need the model of the receiver, but I do recommend attempting to find the manual based on the model if you can.

    The receiver should support basic 5.1 over optical and basic 7.1 over HDMI, and generally speaking, HDMI is the easiest method. Otherwise you'd likely need an ASUS or Creative card that supports Dolby Digital Live!, which is a technology that encodes Windows audio output into the compressed Dolby format that your receiver can then decode and play.
     
  Jan 22, 2020 at 5:32 PM
    DoubleTap

    You can use optical, but you need a card with an encoder - the new Soundblaster X3 does that, I believe.

    You can also use HDMI but it has complications of it's own. If you switch inputs on the receiver, your PC will lose the surround setup and you will have to reconfigure it when you want to use it again - unless you get a hardware or software EDID emulator to make your PC think it's always connected to the receiver. The other issue is that you have to create a second monitor out to use this mode and that presents it's own challenges.
     
