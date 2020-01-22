Newbie needing help with getting surround sound from PC

I want to get 5.1 surround sound from my PC using my 5.1 home theater system but I couldn't figure out what sound card to buy and what kind of cables, output and inputs to use to connect it to my receiver. I'm kinda lost and I'd appreciate any help. Here's the backside of my receiver: {} Does this receiver support true 5.1 input? It supports DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD/DigitalPlus/ProLogic II. What kind of sound card should I buy? (my on-board sound card doesn't support surround sound) What kind of connection should I use? What output from sound card to what input on receiver using what kind of cable? I'd appreciate any guidance.