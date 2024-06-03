Newbie iPhone photography

the_servicer
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2013
- Messages
- 2,101
After swearing off the idea of ever using a phone to shoot photos, I just started with my regular iPhone 14. (Sometimes it's too convenient to hand my phone to a stranger to take a shot, rather than handing over a real camera.) I'm keeping lens protectors on, but will pull them off if they cause trouble. I am hoping to download photos from iCloud in a desktop web browser and upload to Instagram in the same browser. That way I can keep Meta apps off my phone for as long as possible (though someday I might not have much of a choice).
Which zoom settings eliminate pixel loss? The beginning of an older YouTube video claims the only acceptable zoom settings are 1x and 2x. Everything else loses quality. Is this still true for phones like iPhone 14 with two lenses? Another article seems to indicate iPhone 14 loses quality at 2x. If I need to be stuck at 1x all the time, I'm fine with that.
