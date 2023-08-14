Newbie...i9-13900H vs i7-12800HX

Haven't looked at hardware since 2016...
Buying a laptop,
Passmark scores i7 12800HX better than i9 13900H. I am going to use the laptop for content creation, Adobe After Effects, and Premiere Pro. Is one significantly better than the other? Using common sense I'd think the i9 would be better than the i7? Any wisdom?
Thanks!
Buying a laptop,
Passmark scores i7 12800HX better than i9 13900H. I am going to use the laptop for content creation, Adobe After Effects, and Premiere Pro. Is one significantly better than the other? Using common sense I'd think the i9 would be better than the i7? Any wisdom?
Thanks!