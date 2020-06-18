Newbie graphics card question GTX 1070

Hi Folks,



I am new to the site, so apologize if this is a duplication. I did a bit of a search, and couldn't find specific answers.



I am not a gamer, but instead use my laptop for CAD work, including full color renderings, "fly-thrus", etc, and I want to maximize that process.

Currently have a laptop with these specs:

Intel i7-8750 CPU @ 2.2GHz

16GB RAM

500GB in C drive

2TB in D drive

Invidia GTX 1070 card



What would a good upgrade be (to any of the components if applicable), but specifically to the GTX 1070?



Thanks in advance for any recommendations!



Cole