Newbie graphics card question GTX 1070

smithco

Jun 18, 2020
Hi Folks,

I am new to the site, so apologize if this is a duplication. I did a bit of a search, and couldn't find specific answers.

I am not a gamer, but instead use my laptop for CAD work, including full color renderings, "fly-thrus", etc, and I want to maximize that process.
Currently have a laptop with these specs:
Intel i7-8750 CPU @ 2.2GHz
16GB RAM
500GB in C drive
2TB in D drive
Invidia GTX 1070 card

What would a good upgrade be (to any of the components if applicable), but specifically to the GTX 1070?

Thanks in advance for any recommendations!

Cole
 
deruberhanyok

Aug 22, 2004
Messages
You won’t be able to upgrade anything in that laptop that would be worthwhile.

getting a new one with a better GPU Is probably your only realistic option.
 
Chimpee

Jul 6, 2015
Messages
I think it will help if you gives us a budget, but if it is for productivity, a laptop Ryzen 4800H will helped a lot as you get 8 cores 16 threads and pair it with a AMD 5500M or Nvidia 1660Ti or RTX 2060, you will have a decent gaming laptop. You will probably spend around $1,100 to $1,200.
 
smithco

Jun 18, 2020
Thanks! Budget is not a real concern...I spent over $4K for this laptop, and frankly it still does not render as quickly as I'd like, so I am definitely open to any recommendations!
 
defaultluser

Jan 14, 2006
Messages
The 5500 and 1660 Ti are the exact same performance as a 1070.

If you want better GPU performance in your laptop, maybe it's time you give desktop a try? Then it's pretty easy to buy a beefy system, and then upgrade the GPU.
 
