Newbie at Electronics Repair. Need Some Help with GTX 1070.

Hey everyone! I'm new to the forum and to messing with computer hardware in general. I recently was able to repair my old RX580 and so my hubris took me to buying a cheap, for parts 1070 ROG STRIX on eBay and now I'm stuck.



I should also mention that I'm a CS student and have no formal training in electrical engineering so I can't really tell you something like what a buck converter circuit looks like but I know what it does but I'm doing my best to learn.



Before I started all of this. The card would power on, fans would spin properly and it would light up but would not be detected by any mother board I put it into.



So I got the card, first checked for any shorts. None on the 12v or 3.3v rails then went and tested the converted power rails and found the following.



5v (at inductor below VCORE): 0.960 kOhm

1.8v (at farthest left inductor): 129.7 Ohm

PEX (at inductor below GPU): 22.1 Ohm

Memory: 106.1 Ohm

Core: 0.3 Ohm



From what information I could find. I believe that 1.8v and PEX are far to low indicating a short somewhere. It also looks like core is a bit low. Am I correct?



Also I checked all my voltages when the card was live and found the following.



1.8v = 1.823v

PEX = 1.03v

5v = 5.01v

Mem = 1.51v

Core = 0.828v



Thank y'all in advanced!