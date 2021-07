Can someone help me? I’m very new to mining and building pc’s. I built a pc to start getting into mining crypto. I put an AMD RX6800 in a rig and I CANNOT get it mining. I’ve downloaded a miner and it seems like it’s working but the GPU might not be running with it. Or I can’t properly download miners because of security reasons and can’t fix it. Or at least I believe that is the issue. Can anyone help? Or guide me in the right direction?