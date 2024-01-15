New Youtube anti-adblock tactic- being a resource hog

Tsumi
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2010
- Messages
- 13,682
https://www.pcgamer.com/its-not-jus...-as-part-of-its-draconian-war-on-ad-blockers/
Looks like Youtube is making Chrome run slower by artificially increasing CPU usage when it detects adblock. The kicker is this affects Youtube premium members as well. Really makes me question the value of Youtube premium when they do scorched earth tactics like this.
Personally haven't noticed any slowdowns on my primary rig with Firefox, adblock and ublock extensions installed. My mom was complaining about Youtube being slower than normal on her laptop with Chrome + adblock.
Edit: CPU usage appears to be lower on Firefox with Adblock and Ublock enabled
