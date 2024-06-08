  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
'New York Times source code' leaks online via 4chan

So many breaches, see: Cooler Master Hit By Data Breach Exposing Customer Information

“In 2013 The New York Times and other media outlets saw their operations come under attackby a bunch of miscreants calling themselves the Syrian Electronic Army. During these incidents, which occurred over a period of months, readers were unable to visit some publications' websites at times; at other times, pages were defaced by intruders.

The Register was targeted, too, by the gang in a failed spear-phishing attack. At least one of our vultures was sent an email claiming to be from a senior editor, with a link to a fake copy of our publishing system to phish their credentials; the giveaway was that the message was far too cheery for that editor to be real. It also prompted us to introduce mandatory multi-factor authentication at work.


A few years later, in 2016, suspected Russian cyber-spies broke into email inboxes belonging to The New York Times and other American news organizations. ®”

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2024/06/07/4chan_nyt_code/
 
I have no great love for the NYT, but I'm starting to become a proponent of just droning these cyber criminals if we can locate them if they are hiding in countries that are protecting them, and let the cards fall where they may.

Either that, or just take legal action against ICANN and others (like cross border peering sites) and just physically separate these lawless shitholes like Russia and China from the Internet.

Sure, there will be temporary economic impacts, but they will hit them WAY harder than it hits us. (Sometimes freedom isn't free)

Stop allowing them them the access they need to technologies we invented if they are going to use them to attack us and our institutions.


Like, if you don't agree to extradite cyber criminals (and actually follow through on it) physically sever the lines. No Internet for your sorry ass shithole country. See how they like that.

I was personally affected by the OPM hack in 2015 after having had DoD clearance at one point, and my humble opinion is that we need to stop pussy-footing around the issue and just use the sledgehammer approach.

If they want to play, let's play, and pull out all the effing stops.

The liberal democracy (Liberal as in classic liberalism meaning "free," not as in a left/right political descriptor as the term is usually used in the U.S.) is the only legitimate form of governance in the world. It's time we stopped respecting the national sovereignty of authoritarian shithole states who are out to harm us. We shouldn't even recognose their existence diplomatically unless they are a liberal democracy.

If we claim to be the leaders of the free world (granted, maybe a dated concept of the Cold War era at this point) then we should put our money where our mouths are and actually start using every pressure at our disposal to make these non-liberal democracies fail and be replaced by governments actually representing and working for their people, AND being productive members of the international community.

If I were president, this would become the "Zarathustra Doctrine" on international diplomacy. Instantly recognize all functioning democracies (Taiwan included) and instantly "un-recognize" all authoritarian states, even those that operate as sham-democracies. This includes both China and Russia.

I would not seek war, but I also would not let my desire to avoid it result in actions and compromises that compromise the values that we stand for. I'd take a "Dictators of the world, ball is in your court, do you really want to test us?" approach. And if they do? So be it.
 
Agreed, I luvs me some majorly heavy duty sledgehammerin :D

And with all the massively destructive conflicts going on in the world right now, forcibly/physically stomping out these shitheads and all of their equipment/tools/resources would probably not even register on most people's minds as being of any concern or significance....

So like Clubber Lang said to Rocky: "I'm gonna bust you up" to which Rocky replied: "Go for it" :D
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I have no great love for the NYT, but I'm starting to become a proponent of just droning these cyber criminals if we can locate them if they are hiding in countries that are protecting them, and let the cards fall where they may.
I am a NYT subscriber, for many years now. It's not perfect, but it does a better job than USA Today and it's not crazy-ass like some of the website that love you-know-who.
Zarathustra[H] said:
Either that, or just take legal action against ICANN and others (like cross border peering sites) and just physically separate these lawless shitholes like Russia and China from the Internet.

Sure, there will be temporary economic impacts, but they will hit them WAY harder than it hits us. (Sometimes freedom isn't free)
Not sure if it's 100% practical. But I support Trump's idea of heavy tariffs on chinese goods. And I'm 100% behind Biden's restrictions on high performance chips, chip-making equipment. The CCP will probably have to develop their own, instead of stealing all the technology from the west. it's been a one-way street, as far as i'm concerned. And btw, I'm not an America-Firster type, but I don't want us to be suckers and pasties.
Zarathustra[H] said:
Stop allowing them them the access they need to technologies we invented if they are going to use them to attack us and our institutions.
+1
Zarathustra[H] said:
Like, if you don't agree to extradite cyber criminals (and actually follow through on it) physically sever the lines. No Internet for your sorry ass shithole country. See how they like that.
Russia won't. It's clear that Russian cyber-gangs are operating with the approval of the police there. Otherwise they would all be in jail by now, those that haven't "accidentally fallen from high floor hotel windows."
Zarathustra[H] said:
I was personally affected by the OPM hack in 2015 after having had DoD clearance at one point, and my humble opinion is that we need to stop pussy-footing around the issue and just use the sledgehammer approach.

If they want to play, let's play, and pull out all the effing stops.
+1
Zarathustra[H] said:
The liberal democracy (Liberal as in classic liberalism meaning "free," not as in a left/right political descriptor as the term is usually used in the U.S.) is the only legitimate form of governance in the world. It's time we stopped respecting the national sovereignty of authoritarian shithole states who are out to harm us. We shouldn't even recognose their existence diplomatically unless they are a liberal democracy.

If we claim to be the leaders of the free world (granted, maybe a dated concept of the Cold War era at this point) then we should put our money where our mouths are and actually start using every pressure at our disposal to make these non-liberal democracies fail and be replaced by governments actually representing and working for their people, AND being productive members of the international community.
Regime change is hard. But don't forget to include Iran and N. Korea.

Zarathustra[H] said:
If I were president, this would become the "Zarathustra Doctrine" on international diplomacy. Instantly recognized all functioning democracies (Taiwan included) and instantly "un-recognize" all authoritarian states, even those that operate as sham-democracies. This includes both China and Russia.
Starting with Putin.

Zarathustra[H] said:
I would not seek war, but I also would not let my desire to avoid it result in actions and compromises that compromise the values that we stand for. I'd take a "Dictators of the world, ball is in your court, do you really want to test us?" approach. And if they do? So be it.
Hawkwing74 said:
Russia, Russia, Russia!
And in six months it will turn out to be a Ukrainian hacker group that certainly isn't backed by any governments...

But seriously, anyone with any apps or the like should probably delete them. At least until there's news that they're patched.
 
Hmmm... I'm a part of soapbox now and any comment I make would probably belong there. Can I at least say that the NY Times is propaganda for the US government so who cares if they were hacked. I'm seriously sorry if this isn't appropriate and I will remove it if told to.
 
Safe and Effective said:
Hmmm... I'm a part of soapbox now and any comment I make would probably belong there. Can I at least say that the NY Times is propaganda for the US government so who cares if they were hacked. I'm seriously sorry if this isn't appropriate and I will remove it if told to.
You can have an opinion and state it, make it known, even if it's political, outside of the Soap Box, it's just that you can't turn a thread into a different subject or political debate.

Which is what I'm doing right now...I have been warned. The topic is the NYT source code leaked.

Everyone assumes that it's hackers but almost never disgruntled employees. But wouldn't that be more likely?
 
Calling 270GB of data, source code (seem a lot for text files......) but being Github content, fair enough....

There seem to have no indication it is an hacker and from where, could be someone that got the github password in many ways (including an ex or current employee).

If the code in question is how the NYtimes run and their video games....... that could be an absolutely zero-deal for them, very little of the NYtimes website and others come from how well it run from a special codebase.

If there was any hardcoded stuff (adress-password-databaseloc) in the source code, could be a trouble week for IT to rechange them, but could have been all dynamic.
 
This must explain why I am being bombarded by Gmail accounts with various spellings of "NewYrokTmies" telling me my subscription is about to expire and I need to "Click Here" to renew it..
I don't recall ever subscribing to them, and I think that I can happily continue not subscribing to them if that's how they want to go about it.
 
Lakados said:
This must explain why I am being bombarded by Gmail accounts with various spellings of "NewYrokTmies" telling me my subscription is about to expire and I need to "Click Here" to renew it..
I don't recall ever subscribing to them, and I think that I can happily continue not subscribing to them if that's how they want to go about it.
Funny. I haven' gotten any such email. Could it be because Comcast email does such an effective job of filtering out spam? :ROFLMAO:
 
philb2 said:
Funny. I haven' gotten any such email. Could it be because Comcast email does such an effective job of filtering out spam? :ROFLMAO:
They are landing in the quarantine, but I get the daily quarantine reports and there’s a lot of them in there.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I have no great love for the NYT, but I'm starting to become a proponent of just droning these cyber criminals if we can locate them if they are hiding in countries that are protecting them, and let the cards fall where they may.

Either that, or just take legal action against ICANN and others (like cross border peering sites) and just physically separate these lawless shitholes like Russia and China from the Internet.

Sure, there will be temporary economic impacts, but they will hit them WAY harder than it hits us. (Sometimes freedom isn't free)

Stop allowing them them the access they need to technologies we invented if they are going to use them to attack us and our institutions.


Like, if you don't agree to extradite cyber criminals (and actually follow through on it) physically sever the lines. No Internet for your sorry ass shithole country. See how they like that.

I was personally affected by the OPM hack in 2015 after having had DoD clearance at one point, and my humble opinion is that we need to stop pussy-footing around the issue and just use the sledgehammer approach.

If they want to play, let's play, and pull out all the effing stops.

The liberal democracy (Liberal as in classic liberalism meaning "free," not as in a left/right political descriptor as the term is usually used in the U.S.) is the only legitimate form of governance in the world. It's time we stopped respecting the national sovereignty of authoritarian shithole states who are out to harm us. We shouldn't even recognose their existence diplomatically unless they are a liberal democracy.

If we claim to be the leaders of the free world (granted, maybe a dated concept of the Cold War era at this point) then we should put our money where our mouths are and actually start using every pressure at our disposal to make these non-liberal democracies fail and be replaced by governments actually representing and working for their people, AND being productive members of the international community.

If I were president, this would become the "Zarathustra Doctrine" on international diplomacy. Instantly recognize all functioning democracies (Taiwan included) and instantly "un-recognize" all authoritarian states, even those that operate as sham-democracies. This includes both China and Russia.

I would not seek war, but I also would not let my desire to avoid it result in actions and compromises that compromise the values that we stand for. I'd take a "Dictators of the world, ball is in your court, do you really want to test us?" approach. And if they do? So be it.
Yeah, the government is a quagmire of old money shitheads that have been bought and paid for by our enemies. I think China stealing the F-22 data is a little worse than this. That and they unleashed a biological agent on the world that will have negative ramifications for decades or forever... not to mention the millions of people that died from it and nothing has been done to them for their transgressions.

We have a weak government in the US. if they won't punish the Chinese ... the pussies in charge won't lift a finger to fix anything like this.

Classic Liberalism is a dream that died some time ago. The US is still a "free" country but it's less free than it once was.

Maybe fix the dumb shit in our government before we go after the hackers.

Just my opinion
 
