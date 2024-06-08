'New York Times source code' leaks online via 4chan

Zarathustra[H] said: I have no great love for the NYT, but I'm starting to become a proponent of just droning these cyber criminals if we can locate them if they are hiding in countries that are protecting them, and let the cards fall where they may. Click to expand...

Zarathustra[H] said: Either that, or just take legal action against ICANN and others (like cross border peering sites) and just physically separate these lawless shitholes like Russia and China from the Internet.



Sure, there will be temporary economic impacts, but they will hit them WAY harder than it hits us. (Sometimes freedom isn't free)

Zarathustra[H] said: Stop allowing them them the access they need to technologies we invented if they are going to use them to attack us and our institutions.

Zarathustra[H] said: Like, if you don't agree to extradite cyber criminals (and actually follow through on it) physically sever the lines. No Internet for your sorry ass shithole country. See how they like that.

Zarathustra[H] said: I was personally affected by the OPM hack in 2015 after having had DoD clearance at one point, and my humble opinion is that we need to stop pussy-footing around the issue and just use the sledgehammer approach.



If they want to play, let's play, and pull out all the effing stops.

Zarathustra[H] said: only legitimate form of governance in the world. It's time we stopped respecting the national sovereignty of authoritarian shithole states who are out to harm us. We shouldn't even recognose their existence diplomatically unless they are a liberal democracy.



If we claim to be the leaders of the free world (granted, maybe a dated concept of the Cold War era at this point) then we should put our money where our mouths are and actually start using every pressure at our disposal to make these non-liberal democracies fail and be replaced by governments actually representing and working for their people, AND being productive members of the international community. The liberal democracy (Liberal as in classic liberalism meaning "free," not as in a left/right political descriptor as the term is usually used in the U.S.) is the only legitimate form of governance in the world. It's time we stopped respecting the national sovereignty of authoritarian shithole states who are out to harm us. We shouldn't even recognose their existence diplomatically unless they are a liberal democracy. If we claim to be the leaders of the free world (granted, maybe a dated concept of the Cold War era at this point) then we should put our money where our mouths are and actually start using every pressure at our disposal to make these non-liberal democracies fail and be replaced by governments actually representing and working for their people, AND being productive members of the international community.

Zarathustra[H] said: If I were president, this would become the "Zarathustra Doctrine" on international diplomacy. Instantly recognized all functioning democracies (Taiwan included) and instantly "un-recognize" all authoritarian states, even those that operate as sham-democracies. This includes both China and Russia.

Zarathustra[H] said: I would not seek war, but I also would not let my desire to avoid it result in actions and compromises that compromise the values that we stand for. I'd take a "Dictators of the world, ball is in your court, do you really want to test us?" approach. And if they do? So be it.

I am a NYT subscriber, for many years now. It's not perfect, but it does a better job than USA Today and it's not crazy-ass like some of the website that love you-know-who.Not sure if it's 100% practical. But I support Trump's idea of heavy tariffs on chinese goods. And I'm 100% behind Biden's restrictions on high performance chips, chip-making equipment. The CCP will probably have to develop their own, instead of stealing all the technology from the west. it's been a one-way street, as far as i'm concerned. And btw, I'm not an America-Firster type, but I don't want us to be suckers and pasties.+1Russia won't. It's clear that Russian cyber-gangs are operating with the approval of the police there. Otherwise they would all be in jail by now, those that haven't "accidentally fallen from high floor hotel windows."+1Regime change is hard. But don't forget to include Iran and N. Korea.Starting with Putin.