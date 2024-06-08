'New York Times source code' leaks online via 4chan

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,988
So many breaches, see: Cooler Master Hit By Data Breach Exposing Customer Information
“In 2013 The New York Times and other media outlets saw their operations come under attackby a bunch of miscreants calling themselves the Syrian Electronic Army. During these incidents, which occurred over a period of months, readers were unable to visit some publications' websites at times; at other times, pages were defaced by intruders.
The Register was targeted, too, by the gang in a failed spear-phishing attack. At least one of our vultures was sent an email claiming to be from a senior editor, with a link to a fake copy of our publishing system to phish their credentials; the giveaway was that the message was far too cheery for that editor to be real. It also prompted us to introduce mandatory multi-factor authentication at work.
A few years later, in 2016, suspected Russian cyber-spies broke into email inboxes belonging to The New York Times and other American news organizations. ®”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2024/06/07/4chan_nyt_code/
“In 2013 The New York Times and other media outlets saw their operations come under attackby a bunch of miscreants calling themselves the Syrian Electronic Army. During these incidents, which occurred over a period of months, readers were unable to visit some publications' websites at times; at other times, pages were defaced by intruders.
The Register was targeted, too, by the gang in a failed spear-phishing attack. At least one of our vultures was sent an email claiming to be from a senior editor, with a link to a fake copy of our publishing system to phish their credentials; the giveaway was that the message was far too cheery for that editor to be real. It also prompted us to introduce mandatory multi-factor authentication at work.
A few years later, in 2016, suspected Russian cyber-spies broke into email inboxes belonging to The New York Times and other American news organizations. ®”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2024/06/07/4chan_nyt_code/