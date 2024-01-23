New Year, new stuff ! (KB, Rodent, Phone, Router) New lower prices & added pics 1/27 !

Hello AllSo I went by the office yesterday, and the boss handed me a box of new gadgets to start the new year off right, and told me not to bother bringing in the old stuff, but to just get rid of it, so here they are:A) Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, 128GB, Black, purchased from Samsung, so it's factory unlocked for use with any carrier: It's been a great phone, and works flawlessly as my daily work phone. Battery life is pretty good ~-8 hours of steady use Mon-Fri (calls, mail, web, text, photos, teams only), and it has been protected by a hard case & tempered glass screen protector since day 1. If you need a charger & or cable, please indicate so with your payment.B) Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: This is about 2 years old but still works great. Battery life is wonderful @about 6 months on 2x AA batteries. It can be used with a USB RF transceiver, or with Bluetooth.C) Logitech MX-2 Master mouse: Also about 2 years old, but still works great. Can be used with any of the Logitech "Unifying" USB transceivers, or with Bluetooth. Recharges quickly via USB-micro cable, and battery life is great @about 2 months of steady 8-5 use Mon-Fri. If you need a cable, please indicate so with your payment.D) Netgear Nighthawk R7000/AC1900: This was my personal home router for the past few years, but I moved to a much larger house recently and needed moar powah