I know someone who did some testing, said it was an incredibly vapid and boring world and game. I don't see much coming from this outside of kids playing it.

MMO's are basically dead at this point as far as new games. Everything that comes out ends up centering around PvP and not stories. Not to mention, F2P, which IMO, has killed MMO's. I haven't seen a good story driven MMO in quite awhile. I think a few of us from my old LOTRO kin are going to try this out, just to try out a new MMO, but I don't have high hopes...