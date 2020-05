AFAIK, Adrenaline is the driver. It's not "extra".



I think Microsoft may come with some super basic driver just so you get video, but you can't really do anything with it aside from open your browser and download the real driver.



Note: Sometimes Windows may auto install a graphics driver. This is basically an older version of the same driver you install online but it's pretty crap and can be months old, you don't want it.