New Windows AI feature records everything you’ve done on your PC

Benj Edwards

At a Build conference event on Monday, Microsoft revealed a new AI-powered feature called "Recall" for Copilot+ PCs that will allow Windows 11 users to search and retrieve their past activities on their PC. To make it work, Recall records everything users do on their PC, including activities in apps, communications in live meetings, and websites visited for research. Despite encryption and local storage, the new feature raises privacy concerns for certain Windows users.
 
What's the best Linux Distro for gaming and Unity development? Come 2025 it's time to go, no one asked for these "features".
 
The fact record can be simply turned off (or paused) not being mentionned lead to strange comments section
 
Decko87 said:
What's the best Linux Distro for gaming and Unity development? Come 2025 it's time to go, no one asked for these "features".
Obviously people did, that feature exists as a program people get for their Mac already:
https://www.imore.com/apps/mac-apps...on-so-you-can-search-through-your-online-life

Asking outloud when was the x meeting and the computer knowing is obviously something virtually anyone working on a computer would want, as long it is well encrypted, does not impact performance much, etc...

In what way it would not be just a giant plus to have ?
 
