New Windows 11 25H2 versus Linux 6.17 benchmarks (no games)

https://www.phoronix.com/review/windows-linux-amd-9950x-9950x3d
How can Windows be so slow? They have so many development resources. And they work directly with Intel on Thread Director (the CPU scheduler is probably responsible for most of the difference).
Can't be that hard to run the CPU at full throttle?
How can Windows be so slow? They have so many development resources. And they work directly with Intel on Thread Director (the CPU scheduler is probably responsible for most of the difference).
Can't be that hard to run the CPU at full throttle?