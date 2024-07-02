New WD Black HDD getting super hot

J

johnnyscience

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 15, 2008
Messages
187
So I just got a couple of new WD Black 10TB HDD

I've already transferred all of my data to them a couple of days ago & noticed they were super hot, so I unplugged them as I had to wipe an old HDD anyways.

But I plugged them in yesterday and was monitoring them the last 24 hours, and for some reason they are still getting super hot, like I can barely put my hand on them they're so hot.

My previous HDDs never got hot like this. While I don't have the best cooling setup for them, this is for sure abnormal.

So I'm worried about my data with these prolonged temps.

What would be causing these things to be overheating like this?

These are my Media HDDs, so they should be sitting idle 98% of the time, or at least I thought they should be.
 
Were they super hot after doing substantial work or just sitting idle in the system? Are you going to be using them actively or only to transfer stored data for back-up?
If you aren't using them continuously then they should shut down and create zero heat.
 
No I was not doing any work using any files on them, they were just sitting idle, continuing to increase in heat to the point that I shut the computer down and unplugged them and put them in front of an air conditioner - they were literally too hot for me to keep my fingers on

Is there a way to see why they aren't sitting idle?
 
