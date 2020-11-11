New water block boutique enters the fray.

Smoked Brisket
The past couple of days I have noticed a new CPU block over at Performance PCs branded TechN. They look to be high quality, the AM4 version is a huge monolith. I dont regret my recent Optimus purchase, but these would have been in the running. Igor's lab has a review from October, they beat heatkiller 4 and EK quantum. Here is the link
