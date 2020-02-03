New Vulkan Extension Could Enhance Frame Timing Controls For Games

More fine tuned controls of Frame Timing sounds like a very good enhancement!

"Keith is proposing a new VK_MESA_present_period extension for having more control over the displaying of future images and addressing where VK_GOOGLE_display_timing comes up short.

Right now Keith's proposal is in the prototype stage along with an example Mesa implementation. He's seeking more feedback on this Vulkan Present-Period functionality and spells out all of the details on his blog. "

New Vulkan Extension Could Enhance Frame Timing Controls For Games - Phoronix

