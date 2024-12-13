New Virtua Fighter

pendragon1
Cat Can't Scratch It
2FA
- Joined
- Oct 7, 2000
- Messages
- 67,083
Same. The original had moon physics. Could never get into it.Was never a fan of Virtua Fighter. The mechanics were too simple compared to other fighters on the market.
lol thats what i thought tooDoes Jensen ever make videos of his real self anymore, or is it just going to be CG/AI Jensen going forward?
The neck and the eyes give it away in this one.lol thats what i thought too
My dorm gaming was consumed by Halo 2, oh man, the memories. I was really young at the time but my favorite fighting game is still probably the original Mortal Kombat, then 2 & 3, and hell, I actually really liked 4 too but didn't love all the new characters. Virtua Fighter 32x had kind of a similar "2.5D", or whatever you'd call it, mechanic like MK4 iirc.I was in college during the fighting game boom, so it was a good environment for games like Virtua Fighter. You'd basically just fire up whatever and leave your dorm room door open. Within 10-15 minutes, somebody would walk by and start playing with you. When VF2 came out, people flocked to it. VF1 was cool, but it looked rudimentary as hell. VF2 played the same, but it looked good. I bet we had more people playing that game in my dorm than any of the other fighters at the time. I don't think anything until Tekken 3 swept people up like that game did.