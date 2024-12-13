  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
New Virtua Fighter

I really wish they would update the combat system, specifically the attack/defend buttons. The guy (Seiichi Ishii) who made the combat system in Virtua Fighter (3 button: block, punch, kick), later made the combat system in Tekken 1 (5 button: right/left punch, right/left kick, back for block), so even he knew back in the early 90s that the 3-button approach was stupid within a years time, not sure why Sega kept it all these years. I still like Virtua Fighter but it is mechanically too simple, it's even more simple than DoA & Soul Calibur. Yeah Virtua Fighter has a high skill ceiling, it is annoying to play though because it feels limited at a surface level. I hope this is a good game and the mechanically change it. I would prefer it to Tekken if it just focused on martial arts and didn't add any crazy heat system, supers, etc.
 
Visuals looking pretty damn good IMO. I liked the earlier Virtua Fighter titles more than Tekken, but once Tekken 3 came out I feel like Tekken pulled ahead and has (mostly) stayed ahead. VF5 does stand out as a classic, though. I know some people have praised VF's "realism" but that's pretty selective considering how real fighting actually works.
Anywhoo, the animation looks pretty stellar thus far. Tough to tell how that's going to translate over to the actual game, though. That little sequence that has been circulating might look like gameplay, but it's almost certainly not. I'm curious if it'll still have that herky jerky vibe that VF and DOA always had.
 
that vid is all concept "created before development began" so dont count on visuals being quite that good...
cant wait for some real footage.
 
Wolf was always my main, so I'm excited he was one of the first characters shown. Wild guess, I bet all of the VF 1 and 2 characters make the cut.
 
I haven't been into fighting games in a really long time but I remember loving the absolute shit out of Virtua Fighter on Sega with my fancy ass 32x.
 
I was in college during the fighting game boom, so it was a good environment for games like Virtua Fighter. You'd basically just fire up whatever and leave your dorm room door open. Within 10-15 minutes, somebody would walk by and start playing with you. When VF2 came out, people flocked to it. VF1 was cool, but it looked rudimentary as hell. VF2 played the same, but it looked good. I bet we had more people playing that game in my dorm than any of the other fighters at the time. I don't think anything until Tekken 3 swept people up like that game did.
 
I was in college during the fighting game boom, so it was a good environment for games like Virtua Fighter. You'd basically just fire up whatever and leave your dorm room door open. Within 10-15 minutes, somebody would walk by and start playing with you. When VF2 came out, people flocked to it. VF1 was cool, but it looked rudimentary as hell. VF2 played the same, but it looked good. I bet we had more people playing that game in my dorm than any of the other fighters at the time. I don't think anything until Tekken 3 swept people up like that game did.
My dorm gaming was consumed by Halo 2, oh man, the memories. I was really young at the time but my favorite fighting game is still probably the original Mortal Kombat, then 2 & 3, and hell, I actually really liked 4 too but didn't love all the new characters. Virtua Fighter 32x had kind of a similar "2.5D", or whatever you'd call it, mechanic like MK4 iirc.
 
