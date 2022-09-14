New video card with ASUS Z87-PRO mobo works but 2nd video cards no longer work

Hi.



System details ..



Mobo: ASUS Z87-PRO.



CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K CPU @ 3.5GHz - x64-based.



RAM: 2x 16GB Kingston HyperX paired - 31.9GB usable.



Power: 1200W.



Disks: No disk changes, with system disk 3.63TB free.



Op Sys: Windows 10 Pro v21H1 Build 19043.1889 64-bit.



Monitor details ..



Mon 1: ASUS VS228H-P is my default monitor.



Mon 2: ASUS VS228H-P.



Mon 3: ASUS VS228H-P.



Mon 4: Samsung 226BW.



Initial graphics cards and monitors ..



1. Nvidia GeForce 8800GT in slot PCIEX16_1 attached to Mon 1 & Mon 2 both using DVI-D.



2. Nvidia GeForce 8400GS in slot PCIEX16_2 attached to Mon 3 using DVI-D & Mon 4 using VGA.



The monitors are in Windows 10 extended mode.



This works perfectly.



Planned graphics cards and monitor connections ..



1. EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 Super SC Ultra Gaming, 4GB GDDR6 04G-P4-1357-KR in slot PCIEX16_1 attached to Mon 1 using HDMI & Mon 2 using DVI-D.



2. Nvidia GeForce 8800GT in slot PCIEX16_2 attached to Mon 3 & Mon 4 both using DVI-D.



The Nvidia GeForce 8400GS would no longer be used.



I installed the cards in their slots and installed the latest driver for the EVGA card, and Mon1 & Mon 2 worked as expected.



However, Mon 3 showed ‘DVI no signal’. Mon 4 gave the alternating ‘Analog’ then ‘Digital’ message followed by ‘Check signal cable – Digital’. Both DVI-D cables were installed correctly. The Q-Code settled on A0 just as before the change - no component LEDs stayed on.



To test whether the issue was with the slot and not with the card, I replaced the Nvidia GeForce 8800GT card with the 8400GS and changed the Mon 4 cable to VGA. Mon 3 showed ‘DVI no signal’ as before and Mon 4 gave the alternating ‘Analog’ then ‘Digital’ message then no message and a blank screen. Same result as before. The Q-Code settled on A0 just as before the change - no component LEDs stayed on.



It seems that the installation of the EVGA card is somehow preventing slot PCIEX16_2 from working.



Can you explain what I've missed or misunderstood, and how to solve this?



I appreciate your help. Cheers.