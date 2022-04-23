"New" video card squeals like a pig.. Normal?

Hi,



Purchased a bran new unopended AMD Asrock Vega 56 video card recently for a dental tooth scanner called an Omnicam. Reason being the machine dated from 2017 was too slow and relies on gpu for processing scanned data and had to pick a graphics card from that era that would be faster and compatible with manufacturer supplied drivers (only two exist). So found someone selling a bran new one that was still sealed in the box. The outer seal on the box was missing but the original antistatic bag was sealed and card looked new. Anyhow after doing a video card upgrade from an RX470 I noticed a loud squeal coming from inside the unit. Not sure if its the PSU or graphics card really but could not reproduce the sound while running Prime95 but was able to make her squeal during Heaven benchmark. Its less noticable during dental scan use as thats not as intensive as running a benchmark but it still bothers me. Is this something I should be concerned about?



Thanks