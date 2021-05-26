New user of Ryzen + Dark Hero board / Need some help for settings and OC

Hi,
I am about to get a Dark Hero board with a 5900x and coming from years with Intel i'm kinda lost about how I should Oc it. I've checked CTR and it seems like a great tool to start with, no?
I saw a very detailed tutorial for version 2.0 :Update RC5 - Clock Tuner for Ryzen 2.0 Tutorial and Download - New version with support for Ryzen 5000, Hybrid OC and Phoenix Mode | igor´sLAB
I was wondering if I can still use it since the latest release is 2.1, is there any differences? Some people on discord told me NOT to use this tool or that it can cook the CPU...
Between PBO, curve, the switch oc on the dark hero, that's a lot of tools i'm not familiar with and i'd really like some expert advices
What I would like to do is do a manual oc with the Dynamic mode of the Dark Hero but I am not familiar with all this and I have trouble to find a proper tutorial.
Thanks !
