New Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256gb Black

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2011
Messages
475
Selling a new, never opened S23 Ultra 256gb in Black. Unlocked to any carrier.

Two of these were given to me and my wife as a gift that we can't exchange. My wife will probably keep hers, so I'm looking to unload mine below MSRP. Warranty good until May 2024

No Trades

$1100. Selling local cash in Los Angeles. I would rather not ship, but if you really want it I only accept Zelle. PayPal can shove it.

Heatware here. 2FA activated on my account
 

Attachments

  • warranty.png
    warranty.png
    91 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7630.jpg
    IMG_7630.jpg
    218.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7631.jpg
    IMG_7631.jpg
    343.6 KB · Views: 0
