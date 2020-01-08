New to watercooling - First Loop look ok?

Excuse my shitty autocad (errr I mean paint) edit's. I'm going to attempt my first water loop after years of using AIO's, and having spent months watching beginner and how to video's from Jayz, & By IFR Desgins. Does this look like a decent setup? I'm going to order the EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE 300 D5 PWM D-RGB – Plexi. I know that the reservoir is overkill, but I just like the look of the larger reservoir, and this one has the embedded pump. I don't plan on doing any bends as of yet, first I don't have access to a heatgun, and 2nd I'd like to get some experience bending the tubes first. So only fittings and straight cuts I'll include in the loop. Where you see the blue, I'm going to order 45 bends, and the green will order connect fittings. I guess for the CPU, I have those as green but I'll have to order 45 degree connectors. Unless I go straight up about an inch or two for extra clearance and then 45. Let me know what you think. Currently housing everything in the R6 case you see. Thanks in advance for any tips. Also, will be sticking with PETG tubing, clear. I'm going to order a tube cutter as well as the deburning tool. {} {}