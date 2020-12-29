New to the 3D printer game.

B

bbandu

n00b
Joined
Dec 29, 2020
Messages
1
Ok so I am new to the world of 3D printing. I saw something that I wanted and decided to try and make it instead of buying it. So I have have picked up Ender 3 Pro that has had very little use. I was just thinking I was ask the group is there are any upgrades that I should do right off the start.

This is what I was thinking:
Glass Bed
Creality 4.2.7 32 Bit Silent TMC2225 Control Board or SKR Mini E3 V1.2 Control Board 32 Bit with TMC2209 UART Driver
BL Touch

Is there anything else I should look into upgrading?
As I am just starting out I intend to stick to PLA for now, is there any certain brands that are better or worse then others?

Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 
