New to Red side, help with game specific settings pls

Good morning everyone,

I just purchased my first dedicated AMD GPU after having gone Green (and way back when when Matrox was king whatever color goes with them).

With Team Green I could access their control panel and set game specific overrides. How do I do the same in the Radeon Software (if you can)? I am not yet very familiar with it.

Thank you,

-EB
 
you can set global settings via the link at the top or click on a game to set per game settings.

1633452205101.png
 
