New to NVME SSD - are these speeds ok?

Gil80

Jul 2, 2012
Hi.
Using Crucial P2 2TB PCIe M.2 2280SS SSD with Intel Core i9 11900KF PCIe 4.0.

I did this benchmark but I'm not sure if these speeds are good for this drive.
appreciate your help

JSHamlet234

Apr 9, 2021
Terrible. Send it to me for free disposal, and buy a Quantum Big Foot.

OK, real answer. That's actually way too fast for that drive. You must have some kind of caching enabled.
 
Gil80

Jul 2, 2012
JSHamlet234 said:
Terrible. Send it to me for free disposal, and buy a Quantum Big Foot.

OK, real answer. That's actually way too fast for that drive. You must have some kind of caching enabled.
Thanks :)

I have momentum cache enabled. I didn't run a before and after tests but I'm just not too sure what to expect. happy to know it's good.
 
Gil80

Jul 2, 2012
I actually thought it should show PCIe Interface 4 because the motherboard supports pci 4 and the cpu supports it as well.
I use Gigabyte Z590i with the Core i9 11900KF, so I don't understand why it doesn't show PCIe 4.
 
JSHamlet234

Apr 9, 2021
Gil80 said:
Thanks :)

I have momentum cache enabled. I didn't run a before and after tests but I'm just not too sure what to expect. happy to know it's good.
Yeah, you have to turn that off in order for the benchmark results to mean anything. It's rated for 2.4GB/sec seq read /1.9GB seq write, so it should be close to that if it's brand new (or recently secure-erased).
 
