New to me Free Thinkpad T450 running Linux Mint.. very pleased.

I continue to like Linux Mint Cinnamon, My wife's work was getting rid of old Thinkpads as such I manged to obtain this T450 for the excellent cost of $zero.

Main Specs:: i7-5600u / 20GB ram / 512GB SSD

The drive was wiped for obvious reasons?? I'm just glad they didn't yank it entirely... I have two other Thinkpads (X13 Gen 2 and a X380 Yoga) running windows so my plan for this one was to use it as a Linux machine. I have messed around with Linux some in the past, but I have never used it as a main os.. Like many as windows gets more intrusive on privacy fronts and bloated, I would certainly consider switching to Mint on more machines around the house.. In fact I have a rarely used HTPC that won't meet windows 11 system requirements, so I will probably put linux on that within the next little while..

The installation of Mint went flawlessly, and all hardware seems to just work, I have gotten the finger print reader up and running, Bluetooth works fine.. Machine is very usable / fast running Mint.. quite pleased so far.

1711307589030.jpeg
 
Mint runs great on these old thinkpads. They are built like tanks also.
 
I recommend testing out EndeavourOS or Manjaro on one of your other laptops. My preference is EndeavourOS with Plasma 6 for my desktop & laptop.
 
I will take a look at these when I have time... I have used the Xfce Mint version in the past and it was pretty decent... I have the most experience with Mint, but I will take a look at some other options as well.
 
EndeavourOS offers multiple DE options, so at least you can aim for what you prefer or close to it.
 
