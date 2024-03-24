New to me Free Thinkpad T450 running Linux Mint.. very pleased.

I continue to like Linux Mint Cinnamon, My wife's work was getting rid of old Thinkpads as such I manged to obtain this T450 for the excellent cost of $zero.Main Specs:: i7-5600u / 20GB ram / 512GB SSDThe drive was wiped for obvious reasons?? I'm just glad they didn't yank it entirely... I have two other Thinkpads (X13 Gen 2 and a X380 Yoga) running windows so my plan for this one was to use it as a Linux machine. I have messed around with Linux some in the past, but I have never used it as a main os.. Like many as windows gets more intrusive on privacy fronts and bloated, I would certainly consider switching to Mint on more machines around the house.. In fact I have a rarely used HTPC that won't meet windows 11 system requirements, so I will probably put linux on that within the next little while..The installation of Mint went flawlessly, and all hardware seems to just work, I have gotten the finger print reader up and running, Bluetooth works fine.. Machine is very usable / fast running Mint.. quite pleased so far.