New to home automation, where to start?

Hi,



I am new to home automation (not started), and am looking to make a start and have an aim in mind.



What I want, to begin with, is in my bathroom, it has two lights on a single switch (turn on one switch turns on both lights), and I want to get the light to turn OFF when the door is open for 30 seconds or more.



I have had a look at smart light switches, such as a SONOFF T0UK1C, and then I guessed I would need some kind of sensor for the door, however, I don't know what I would need and whether they would work together.



My aim may be different to the usual of turning the light on when there is movement, hence me asking for advice.



So a person would open the door, turn the light on, close the door and use the facility. The person would then open the door and walk out without turning the light off.



P.S. I have already asked several times to turn the light off, but the person keeps forgetting.



Is this possible and can you advise on what I would need to do it?



The good news is I have no smart home equipment apart from a few smart plugs, so am like a blank slate.