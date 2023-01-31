New to AMD. Just received my 7900XTX. Need software settings advice.

Just installed my 7900XTX a few minutes ago and the latest Adrenaline drivers. What settings should I have enabled for gaming in the software? Is the Anti-lag setting effective w/o negative consequences?
I am pretty new, too. The main thing that I learned is that the default fan curve is good - but not great. No matter the card.
Use HWiNFO64 or GPU-Z to monitor as you game - use Adrenalin (go to Performance > Tuning > Tuning Control > Custom - turn on Fan Tuning, disable Zero RPM (personal preference), and enable Advanced Control to setup a custom curve.