New Synology owner tips/questions?

Due to a recent thread here, you guys convinced me to go Synology for a NAS box. That said, before it gets here and I get it setup completely wrong,I thought I’d get some input on tips or settings I should consider. I’ve never used a NAS so I’m pretty new to the specifics. I skimmed through the forum, if I missed related threads, feel free to pick on me.It will serve as:-a plex bulk storage of things hard to replace.-Remote storage (private cloud storage for photos and such)tentatively, It will have 2 8tb drives mirrored.What I don’t know yet (still looking into):-encryption-safe remote backup procedures. I would like to put some kind of 8tb drive at my parents or something to backup to occasionally, but I’m sure that can be setup after if needed.-convenience apps? Anything that makes managing or access safer and easier.